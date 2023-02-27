Bears' Plan For No. 1 Pick Revealed: Report

Fields was selected by the Bears after Chicago traded up to No. 11 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. The former Ohio State standout threw for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions on 192 of 318 passing, while also recording 1,143 yards and eight touchdowns on 160 rushing attempts in 2022.

Fields also reportedly impressed the organization by accepting blame for the team's struggles during his second season, rather than point blame elsewhere, according to Breer.

“We’ve heard about the friction and bitching from [New England Patriots second-year quarterback] Mac Jones, and everything else. Did we hear one word from Justin Fields complaining about his circumstances? No," Breer told Eisen on Tuesday. "So I think that there is an appreciation not only for how Justin played, how he put his body on the line, but also how he handled all of it. He kind of had a square jaw about the whole thing. Like, ‘I’m taking the responsibility here because I am the franchise quarterback,’ and I think that scored him a lot of points with people in that organization."

The Bears will likely try to trade back in the upcoming draft with several teams having a strong need for the quarterback position. NFL Network draft expert Daniel Jeremiah currently has Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter at No. 1 overall prospecct in his latest NFL.com prospect rankings.