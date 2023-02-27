Drake Loses $400,000 Bet After Tommy Fury Defeats Jake Paul In Boxing Match

“Fuck, this is Drake’s fault,” Paul exclaimed. “Drake, bro, why’d you do this to me? Nah, it’s my fault. But $400K is nothing to him, so – but he’s won a lot more money betting on me before, so he’s probably about even now. Sorry Drake, I’m gonna get that ‘W’ in the rematch.”



Like most fans of Jake Paul, Drake believed that previously undefeated boxer would defeat 2x heavyweight champion Tyson Fury's brother Tommy following their lengthy feud. On Saturday night, Drizzy posted a screenshot of his bet slip in favor of Paul. He had been on a bit of a winning streak after he bet that the Kansas City Chiefs would win Super Bowl LVII. However, prior to that win, people believed that the "Drake curse" affected any team he cheered for except for the Toronto Raptors, who became NBA Champions in 2019.



Since Paul lost, Drake quickly removed any mention of the massive bet he made via Stake from his Instagram timeline.