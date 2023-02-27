Drake Loses $400,000 Bet After Tommy Fury Defeats Jake Paul In Boxing Match
By Tony M. Centeno
February 27, 2023
Drake's decision to bet a huge amount of cash on Jake Paul didn't work out for him or the YouTuber-turned-fighter.
On Sunday night, February 26, Jake Paul and Tommy Fury hit the ring for their long-awaited match in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Just hours before they began to throw bows, Drake posted a screenshot of the massive bet he made on Jake Paul to win the fight by knocking out Fury. He put $400,000 on Paul's victory and would've received $1.4 billion if he won. Unfortunately, Paul caught his first "L" after a split decision ruled in Fury's favor. After the fight, Paul jokingly blamed the 'Drake curse' for his loss.
Jake Paul reacts to Drake losing a $400,000 bet on him to beat Tommy Fury… pic.twitter.com/Vz54CyDTji— Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) February 27, 2023
“Fuck, this is Drake’s fault,” Paul exclaimed. “Drake, bro, why’d you do this to me? Nah, it’s my fault. But $400K is nothing to him, so – but he’s won a lot more money betting on me before, so he’s probably about even now. Sorry Drake, I’m gonna get that ‘W’ in the rematch.”
Like most fans of Jake Paul, Drake believed that previously undefeated boxer would defeat 2x heavyweight champion Tyson Fury's brother Tommy following their lengthy feud. On Saturday night, Drizzy posted a screenshot of his bet slip in favor of Paul. He had been on a bit of a winning streak after he bet that the Kansas City Chiefs would win Super Bowl LVII. However, prior to that win, people believed that the "Drake curse" affected any team he cheered for except for the Toronto Raptors, who became NBA Champions in 2019.
Since Paul lost, Drake quickly removed any mention of the massive bet he made via Stake from his Instagram timeline.
The Drake bet is in 👀— Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) February 26, 2023
Congrats Tommy! 😉#PaulFury pic.twitter.com/c9G2nZq0tx