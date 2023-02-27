Em Beihold Teases New Song, Calls It Her 'Favorite She's Ever Written'

Em Beihold took over iHeartLand on Roblox to spend time with some lucky fans in the metaverse. Hanging out at the Pink Carpet presented by NYX Professional Makeup, five lucky players got to chat with Em, take selfies with her, and ask questions in real time — and we learned some really cool things as it sounds like the singer/songwriter has some new music on the way.

One fan asked Em what her favorite song she's ever written was, to which she coyly replied, "My favorite song I've ever written hasn't come out yet."

Beihold also opened up about her career, explaining, "Sometimes you're inspired and getting opportunities and it's amazing, and then the next day, you can't write a song at all. And you can't expect yourself to feel at your best (in life) or creatively all the time."

Em also explained how music had become like therapy for her when she first got started. She told one fan, "I was terrible at practicing classical music on the piano, but I loved writing my own songs, and it was my form of therapy and how I got through change in my life. I feel like my thoughts make more sense through music than in my head."

And her go-to lip color?: "I always love a burnt red lipstick."