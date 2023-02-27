Keke Palmer Welcomes First Child With Boyfriend Darius Jackson
By Sarah Tate
February 28, 2023
Keke Palmer is a mom! The Nope star revealed that she recently welcomed her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson in a sweet Instagram post documenting their first two days as parents.
On Monday (February 27), Palmer shared the first glimpse at her and Jackson's son Leodis "Leo" Andrellton Jackson, who seemingly was born over the weekend. The post included photos and videos of what new parenthood looks like as she reflected on the first "48 hrs of being parents," including a heartwarming photo of her and Jackson cradling their son in the hospital shortly after his birth.
"Born during Black History Month, with a name to match," she wrote as she introduced her son to fans, adding, "Welcome to the world baby Leo."
After joking that she was "hiding [her] son from the world," she went on to include a look at her adorable newborn son, showing a sleeping Leo cuddled up next to a stuffed elephant toy and another close-up pic of him napping and wearing a cap.
Palmer, who revealed she was expecting her first child while hosting Saturday Night Live in December, also gave a special shoutout to her boyfriend, writing, "We became each other's someone and made a someone, look at God!"
Congrats to the happy family!