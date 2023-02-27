This Is Colorado's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Mexican Restaurant

There's a reason why Americans love Mexican food. From the iconic taco to classic dishes like fajitas, tamales, and quesadillas, this cuisine continues to satisfy. Like most delightful eats, some of the best offerings come from under-the-radar spots like food carts, food trucks, tucked-away locations, and more.

If you're looking for some delicious Mexican food, Cheapism has you covered. Writers found every state's best hole-in-the-wall Mexican restaurant.

"These spots are often not much to look at, but they know what they're doing in the kitchen," the website states. "We looked at customer reviews, photos, and critic's opinions to find these hidden gems that are serving up fantastic Mexican food in each state and Washington, D.C."

Colorado's top pick is Taqueria La Familia! Here's why it was chosen:

"Taqueria La Familia has earned the moniker 'hidden gem,' according to reviewers. It's a tiny corner storefront, but it's welcoming and warm. Free chips and salsa will arrive at your table when you eat in, and that's never a bad thing. Plates of five tacos for about $10 are standard fare here, and come piled with highly recommended al pastor (spit-roasted, marinated pork with pineapple) or carne asada. Burritos can be served plain, but smothered in green chile is the way to go."