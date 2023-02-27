This Is Florida's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Mexican Restaurant

By Zuri Anderson

February 27, 2023

Carne Asada Tacos
Photo: Getty Images

There's a reason why Americans love Mexican food. From the iconic taco to classic dishes like fajitas, tamales, and quesadillas, this cuisine continues to satisfy. Like most delightful eats, some of the best offerings come from under-the-radar spots like food carts, food trucks, tucked-away locations, and more.

If you're looking for some delicious Mexican food, Cheapism has you covered. Writers found every state's best hole-in-the-wall Mexican restaurant.

"These spots are often not much to look at, but they know what they're doing in the kitchen," the website states. "We looked at customer reviews, photos, and critic's opinions to find these hidden gems that are serving up fantastic Mexican food in each state and Washington, D.C."

Florida's top pick is Nando's Taqueria! Here's why it was chosen:

"Nando's is a bright yellow taco truck that's not much to look at, but the food is traditional and delicious, and customers praise the service and low prices. It's served on brightly colored plastic plates, and there are a few tables set up around the truck, including a shaded area to stay out of the hot Florida sun. Chorizo and asada are especially good here, so try them in a couple tacos on fluffy corn tortillas with salty white cheese crumbled on top. It goes well with a side of super chunky guacamole and a refreshing horchata."

You can find Nando's Taqueria at 2640 S McCall Rd in Englewood.

Craving more recommendations? Check out the full list on Cheapism's website.

