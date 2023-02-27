This Is The Best Italian Restaurant In Minnesota

Carbs are a universal love language. There is one restaurant in Minnesota that is so fluent in carbs that it is rated as the best Italian spot in the entire state. Italian staples are known for serving popular dishes such as pasta, pizza, risotto, seafood, gelato, and more! Spaghetti, lasagne, and ravioli are just a few of many pasta dishes that you may have heard of before, not to mention endless varieties and combinations of pizza.

According to a list compiled by 5 Reasons To Visit, the best Italian restaurant in all of Minnesota is Tavola Italian Kitchen located in Minneapolis.

Here is what 5 Reasons To Visit had to say about the best Italian restaurant in the state:

"Benvenuti amici! Tavola Italian Kitchen is a warm and inviting Italian restaurant in Minneapolis that seeks to create a culture of comfort for intimate dining or lively group gatherings. Located within the Elliot Park Hotel, Autograph Collection—Tavola welcomes guests and neighbors with gracious service coupled with rustic and hearty Italian food made from the freshest ingredients and inspired by the Tuscan countryside. As soon as you walk in, you’re enveloped by the sophisticated vibe of this upscale urban eatery. Savor a moment of reprieve as you sip handcrafted cocktails, while breathing in the heady aroma of wood-fired specialties, like Carricato Foccacia bread, flame-kissed Porchetta and bubbling artisanal pizzas."

