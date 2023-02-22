This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In Minnesota

What could possibly be better than a satisfying meal that leaves your stomach and heart full? A satisfying, hearty meal that leaves your stomach and heart full, without draining your wallet! You do not need to break the bank to enjoy a quality meal out of the house with family and friends from time to time. Various restaurants spread across the state pride themselves in using the best ingredients to craft these affordable dollar dishes that keep our wallets happy. Despite the amount of restaurants serving food at a low price, there can only be one that does it best.

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the best cheap restaurant in all of Minnesota is Matt's Bar located in Minneapolis. Many of the restaurant's best meals are served for $15 or less!

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the best cheap restaurant in the entire state:

"The Jucy Lucy burger at Matt's Bar is a cheeseburger with an additional layer of cheese inside the patty. The restaurant claims to have invented this delicious fat bomb, and at $10 a hungry customer can't really go wrong (at least in the short run). Food historians should note that Matt's crosstown rival, the 5-8 Club, also claims to have created this culinary masterpiece. Its version, the Juicy Lucy, is distinguished by correct spelling."

For more information regarding the best cheap restaurants across the country visit cheapism.com.