Wisconsin Destination Named One Of The Most Romantic In The World

A destination in Wisconsin is being recognized as one of the best spots in the world for a romantic couples trip.

Travel + Leisure compiled a list of the 50 best romantic getaways around the world waiting to serve as the backdrop for a lifetime full of memories for you and a loved one. From Italian villas in Tuscany to French hideaways to California dreams, the destinations on the list run the gamut.

So which destination in Wisconsin is among the best romantic getaways in the world?

Door County

A secluded spot surrounded by waterfront views where you can enjoy the sunrise with your loved one? Very romantic! Located on a peninsula between Lake Michigan and Green Bay, Door County has plenty of fun outdoor activities and places to explore as well as cozy hotels to relax and spend time with your partner.

Here's what Travel + Leisure had to say:

"Wisconsin might not sound like the most romantic place in the world, but this area has lots of secluded spots and fun activities that make it perfect for a couples trip. Check out Blacksmith Inn on the Shore, a bed and breakfast where all guest rooms have a fireplace, in-room whirlpool, and private balcony with views of Bailey's Harbor. You can use bikes, kayaks, sleds, and snowshoes to explore the area, including the nearby Sanctuary State Natural Area, which has 1,600 acres of boreal forest."

Learn more about the best romantic spots in the world by checking out Travel + Leisure's full report.