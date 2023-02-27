Young Fan Gives UVA Shooting Victim's Game-Worn Glove Back To Family

A young Virginia Cavaliers fan gifted the family of D'Sean Perry -- one of the three UVA football players killed in a November 2022 on-campus shooting -- a glove worn by the late cornerback.

Perry's father, Sean, shared a post on his Twitter account @ImageSports5, which showed the glove, two photos of his son giving the fan the gloves and a handwritten note from a 13-year-old named Cole regarding the gift inside a large picture frame.

"I just want to say that I am so sorry for your loss," the note states. "D'Sean Perry meant a lot to me. I went to the Virginia vs. Georgia Tech game. At the end, D'Sean waved me over to the sideline and gave me his gloves! That made me feel really special.

"He was so nice to me. Those gloves were the best birthday present that I could have ever asked for. So I wanted to give you one of his gloves. I really want you to have it I have his other one so we can remember him forever."