Bears' GM Ryan Poles Addresses 'Plan' For Fields' Future, No. 1 Draft Pick

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles confirmed the team's "plan" was to stick with quarterback Justin Fields, but said the franchise was continuing "to do our homework" on the 2023 NFL Draft class as they still hold the No. 1 overall pick.

"That's the plan, right now," Poles told reporters Tuesday (February 28) when asked about Fields being the starting quarterback for the 2023 NFL season via NFL.com. "Like I said, we're going to do our homework on this class and if something changes, and again, I will just use this same statement: We will have to be blown away to say, you know, I think this is best for our organization."

Poles has publicly endorsed Fields as the Bears' long-term option amid previous rumors that the team was considering taking another quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick. The former No. 11 overall pick is coming off a breakout second season, throwing for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions on 192 of 318 passing, as well as recording 1,143 rushing yards -- the second most by a quarterback in NFL history -- and eight touchdowns on 160 attempts, which included setting an NFL record for most rushing yards by a quarterback in a single game (178).

"Justin did some really good things -- I'm excited about where is game is going to go," Poles said via NFL.com. "But at the same time when you sit at our situation at one overall, you have to do your due diligence. You have to investigate everything, you gotta spend time with those guys just to make sure we're making the right decision. What's important to me, and I think everyone knows me by now and how I want to treat our players, we will be in communication with Justin along the way just to make sure that he knows what we're doing and nothing's a surprise to him."

On Monday (February 27), sources with knowledge of the situation told ESPN's Adam Schefter that the Bears were reportedly "leaning toward" trading the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.