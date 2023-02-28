Decision Made On Leonard Fournette's Future With Buccaneers: Report

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers reportedly plan to release running back Leonard Fournette once the new league year begins on March 15, sources with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Tuesday (February 28).

"[Buccaneers] GM Jason Licht mentioned recently that he felt Fournette was still a three-down back in this league. 'Lombardi Lenny' is still only 28 and has plenty in the tank," Pelissero tweeted.

Fournette still has $2 million fully guaranteed remaining on his current contract, as well as an additional $2 million fully guaranteed as of March 19, while the decision to release him will allow the Buccaneers to spread the cap hit. The former LSU standout signed a three-year extension with Tampa Bay last offseason.