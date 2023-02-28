Decision Made On Leonard Fournette's Future With Buccaneers: Report

By Jason Hall

February 28, 2023

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v San Francisco 49ers
Photo: Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers reportedly plan to release running back Leonard Fournette once the new league year begins on March 15, sources with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Tuesday (February 28).

"[Buccaneers] GM Jason Licht mentioned recently that he felt Fournette was still a three-down back in this league. 'Lombardi Lenny' is still only 28 and has plenty in the tank," Pelissero tweeted.

Fournette still has $2 million fully guaranteed remaining on his current contract, as well as an additional $2 million fully guaranteed as of March 19, while the decision to release him will allow the Buccaneers to spread the cap hit. The former LSU standout signed a three-year extension with Tampa Bay last offseason.

Fournette, a former No. 4 overall pick with the Jacksonville Jaguars, spent three seasons with the Buccaneers, which included recording 89 yards and a touchdown on 16 rushing attempts, as well as four receptions for 46 yards during Tampa Bay's win against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV during his first season with the franchise.

The New Orleans native led the Buccaneers with 668 yards and three touchdowns on 189 rushing attempts, while also recording 73 receptions for 523 yards and three touchdowns in 2022, but only started nine games, with rookie Rachaad White starting the other eight at running back.

