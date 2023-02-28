Here's Everything Leaving Netflix In March 2023
By Dani Medina
February 28, 2023
Photo: Getty Images, Netflix
Netflix giveth and Netflix taketh away!
As a new month rolls in, it's time for Netflix to remove some titles from its catalog. Some fan favorites are unfortunately leaving the streaming giant's database, including Coach Carter, Wedding Crashers and Big Time Rush. Make sure you watch these movies and TV shows while you still can!
Here's a look at everything leaving (and coming to) Netflix in March 2023:
March 1
- 21 Bridges (2009)
- Air Force One (1997)
- Apocalypse Now Redux (2001)
- Cake (2014)
- Cheer Squad (2016)
- Coach Carter (2005)
- Confusion Na Wa (2013)
- Connected (2021)
- Frank & Lola (2016)
- Gold Statue (2019)
- In The Shadow of Iris (2016) – Netflix Original Movie Removal
- Judwaa 2 (2017)
- Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards (2020)
- Love Beats Rhymes (2016)
- Margin Call (2011)
- Ordinary World (2016)
- Pineapple Express (2008)
- Sammy & Co (Season 1)
- Schubert In Love (2016)
- Scream 4 (2011)
- Shubh Aarambh (2017)
- Shutter Island (2010)
- Soldier (1998)
- Sorry to Bother You (2018)
- Speed Kills (2018)
- The Conjuring (2013)
- The Gift (2015)
- Tu Hai Mera Sunday (2016)
- Tucker: The Man and His Dream (1988)
- Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns (2008)
- Voulez-vous rire avec moi ce soir?
- Walking Tall (2004)
- War (2007)
- Wedding Crashers (2005)
- ZZ TOP: THAT LITTLE OL’ BAND FROM TEXAS (2019)
March 3
- Final Account (2021)
March 5
- Beirut (2018)
- The Casketeers (Season 1)
March 6
- Borderliner (Season 1)
March 7
- Bullet Head (2017)
- Hap and Leonard (Seasons 1-3)
March 9
- Angels & Demons (2009)
- Bad Guys: Vile City (Season 1)
March 10
- Son of Adam (2018)
March 12
- Justine (2019)
- Miracle in Cell No. 7 (2019)
March 15
- A Korean Odyssey (Season 1)
- Arrested Development (Seasons 1-5)
- Jeff Dunham: Arguing with Myself (2006)
- Jeff Dunham: Controlled Chaos (2011)
- Jeff Dunham: Minding the Monsters (2012)
- Jeff Dunham’s Very Special Christmas Special (2008)
- The Art of Loving (2017)
- The Last Blockbuster (2020)
March 16
- Bakugan: Armored Alliance (Season 1)
- Bakugan: Geogan Rising (Season 1)
- Lego Collection Including:
- Lego DC Comics: Batman Be-Leaguered (2014)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes: Avengers Reassembled! (2015)
- LEGO Jurassic World: Secret Exhibit (2018)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes: Black Panther (2018)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes: Guardians of the Galaxy (2017)
- LEGO: Marvel Super Heroes: Maximum Overload (2013)
- LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom (2019)
- LEGO Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar (2019)
- Live (Season 1) – Netflix Original Removal
- Search Party (2014)
- The Young Messiah (2016)
March 17
- Lee Daniels’ The Butler (2013)
March 18
- All I Wish (A Little Something for Your Birthday) (2017)
- Lu Over the Wall (2017)
- Outback Truckers (Seasons 1-3)
- XV: Beyond the Tryline (2016)
March 19
- Instant Hotel (Seasons 1-2)
March 21
- Antoine Griezmann: The Making of a Legend (2019)
March 23
- Secret Superstar (2017)
March 24
- Three Thieves (2019)
March 25
- Kung Fu Panda: Secrets of the Scroll (2016)
- Shtisel (Seasons 1-3)
March 26
- Birdshot (2016)
- Big Time Rush (Seasons 1-4)
- Croupier (1998)
- Elizabeth and Margaret: Love and Loyalty (2020)
- Therapy (2020)
- The Hatton Garden Job (2018)
- Tudum 2022: A Global Fan Event (2022)
March 27
- Ankhon Dekhi (2013)
- Dedh Ishqiya (2014)
- Ishq Vishk (2003)
- Jab We Met (2007)
- Mann (1999)
- Manorama Six Feet Under (2007)
- Stunt School (2019)
- Welcome (2007)
March 28
- The Imitation Game (2014)
- Pope Francis: A Man of His Word (2018)