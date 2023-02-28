Their Twitter battle began after Nicki Minaj criticized the Recording Academy's decision to put her song "Super Freaky Girl" in the Pop category instead of Rap. In her tweet, she declared that if her single was considered Pop then Latto's "Big Energy" must be viewed as Pop as well. That's when all hell broke lose on their timelines.



“I have no prob being moved out the RAP category as long as we r ALL being treated FAIRLY,” Nicki tweeted at the time. “If [‘Super Freaky Girl’] has 2B moved out RAP then so does Big Energy! ANY1 who says diff is simply a Nicki hater or a troll.”



From there, the debate over her tweet got messy. Latto said that she grew up being a fan of Minaj, but that didn't stop her from referring to her as a "super freaky grandma" who is married to a sexual predator. Nicki also fired her own shots when she called Latto "an entitled Karen" who reportedly brought her up "in over 100 interviews."



They haven't spoken since then, especially after Latto went on to earn a Grammy nomination for Best Melodic Rap Performance and Nicki received zero. Nonetheless, both artists have moved on to focus on their new music. Latto just dropped her new pop record "Lottery" while Minaj is preparing to release her new single "Red Ruby Da Sleaze," which drops Friday.