LeBron James' Injury Status Revealed: Report

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James could miss several weeks due to a right foot injury, sources with knowledge of the situation told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

James, 38, experienced the injury during the Lakers' win against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday (February 26) and is scheduled to undergo further testing to determine the exact diagnosis, having already been ruled out for Tuesday (February 28) night's game against the Memphis Grizzlies with what the team described as a sore foot.

"ESPN Sources: LeBron James’s right foot is expected to be reassessed in two weeks to see how much progress he’s made, but timeline on return expected to extend beyond that checkpoint. Where Lakers reside in standings by then could impact how soon it makes sense for him to return," Wojnarowski tweeted on Tuesday.