This Is The Most Expensive Restaurant In Kentucky

Alright, we already helped you save with the best cheap restaurant in Kentucky. Now, it's time to splurge a bit with the most expensive one!

LoveFood compiled a list of the most expensive restaurant in every state. "We've scoured the country for the most expensive restaurant in every state worth visiting, based on the priciest main course and excluding places that only offer prix fixe or tasting menus," the food site said about its list.

In Kentucky, the most expensive restaurant is Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse in Louisville. Here's what LoveFood said to back up its decision:

Jeff Ruby’s is a small chain with various sites in the region, and the Louisville location is a favorite with people celebrating special occasions and get-togethers. The dining room is suitably glitzy and glamorous, with vintage-style artwork on the walls and sultry low lighting. The prices are anything but low though – a 6oz wagyu filet mignon will set you back $168.

