This Is The Most Expensive Restaurant In Nevada

Alright, we already helped you save with the best cheap restaurant in Nevada. Now, it's time to splurge a bit with the most expensive one!

LoveFood compiled a list of the most expensive restaurant in every state. "We've scoured the country for the most expensive restaurant in every state worth visiting, based on the priciest main course and excluding places that only offer prix fixe or tasting menus," the food site said about its list.

In Nevada, the most expensive restaurant is Jean Georges Steakhouse in Las Vegas. Here's what LoveFood said to back up its decision:

It’s not surprising that there are many glitzy, high-rolling restaurants tucked within the bright lights of Vegas. Among Michelin-starred spots with tasting menus that require a small mortgage, Jean Georges Steakhouse – in the swanky Aria resort – has the most expensive à la carte menu. This is one of a handful of restaurants in the US certified to sell official Kobe beef, which explains the price: a 3oz steak is $201, and the biggest 9oz option is a whopping $603. Sides, of course, are sold separately.

Check out the full report.