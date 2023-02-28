This Is The Most Expensive Restaurant In New Mexico

Alright, we already helped you save with the best cheap restaurant in New Mexico. Now, it's time to splurge a bit with the most expensive one!

LoveFood compiled a list of the most expensive restaurant in every state. "We've scoured the country for the most expensive restaurant in every state worth visiting, based on the priciest main course and excluding places that only offer prix fixe or tasting menus," the food site said about its list.

In New Mexico, the most expensive restaurant is Sazón in Santa Fe. Here's what LoveFood said to back up its decision:

Chef Fernando Olea’s cooking at Sazón is influenced by his Mexico City roots, as is the decor. The warm, off-white paint is brightened by beautiful paintings, sculptures, and ceramics, all of which are for sale. You might be tempted if you have any cash leftover after forking out for impeccably cooked dishes like Popocatepetl, an Angus tenderloin encrusted with spicy black pepper and served with snow peas and jasmine rice. At $55, it’s the most expensive main dish.

