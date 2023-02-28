This Is The Most Expensive Restaurant In Oklahoma

Alright, we already helped you save with the best cheap restaurant in Oklahoma. Now, it's time to splurge a bit with the most expensive one!

LoveFood compiled a list of the most expensive restaurant in every state. "We've scoured the country for the most expensive restaurant in every state worth visiting, based on the priciest main course and excluding places that only offer prix fixe or tasting menus," the food site said about its list.

In Oklahoma, the most expensive restaurant is Fait Maison in Edmond. Here's what LoveFood said to back up its decision:

Fancy French restaurant Fait Maison is a go-to for special occasions. If you have plenty of cash to splash, that is. A fillet of wagyu beef, served with a vegetable pot-au-feu and truffle butter, costs $98, while a Maine lobster will set you back $96. Every plate is infused with rich, well-balanced flavors and prettily presented, though, so it feels worth the money.

Check out the full report.