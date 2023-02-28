This Is The Most Expensive Restaurant In Utah

By Dani Medina

February 28, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Alright, we already helped you save with the best cheap restaurant in Utah. Now, it's time to splurge a bit with the most expensive one!

LoveFood compiled a list of the most expensive restaurant in every state. "We've scoured the country for the most expensive restaurant in every state worth visiting, based on the priciest main course and excluding places that only offer prix fixe or tasting menus," the food site said about its list.

In Utah, the most expensive restaurant is The Capital Grille in Salt Lake City. Here's what LoveFood said to back up its decision:

Known for expertly prepared steaks, which are dry-aged in-house for 18-24 days, a process that achieves incomparable flavor and tenderness, The Capital Grille is adored by customers, but is a pricey option. The Grand Plateau will set you back $125 and includes jumbo lump crab, North Atlantic lobster, shrimp cocktail, and oysters on the half shell. Meanwhile, other expensive meat treats are on the menu, such as the double cut lamb rib chops ($60), encrusted with honey, and served with a white wine and shallot jus.

Check out the full report.

