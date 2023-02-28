This Restaurant Serves The Best Margaritas In Colorado
By Zuri Anderson
February 28, 2023
Everybody has their go-to drink when they're ordering alcohol, from mojitos and Palomas to Moscow mules and the Old Fashioned. But there's one that stands out from the crowd and even establishes a reputation for restaurants: margaritas. This tequila-based beverage is a mainstay thanks to the variety of delicious flavors, like strawberry, mango, hibiscus, and more.
For the margaritas enjoyers out there, Yelp found the tastiest margaritas in every state. According to the website, Colorado's best margaritas are served at Xicamiti La Taquería Bistro!
Located in Golden, reviewers were buzzing about the refreshing taste of this restaurant's margaritas, which are served in cute clay pots. There are five flavors with unique names, including the Frida Kahlo and Blue Demon.
Julie N. wrote, "Their Blue Dragon cocktail isn't sweet and comes in a super cool clay pot, margaritas come lined with Chile lime salt (even better than regular salt), and they have good Mexican craft beer. This place is authentic and legit."
Here's how writers determined their top margarita picks:
"We identified businesses in the bars, food, and restaurants category on Yelp with a large concentration of reviews mentioning 'margarita,' then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning 'margarita.' This list looked at businesses in the United States. All businesses were marked open on Yelp as of January 31, 2023. When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of January 31, 2023."