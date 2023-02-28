This Restaurant Serves The Best Margaritas In Colorado

Everybody has their go-to drink when they're ordering alcohol, from mojitos and Palomas to Moscow mules and the Old Fashioned. But there's one that stands out from the crowd and even establishes a reputation for restaurants: margaritas. This tequila-based beverage is a mainstay thanks to the variety of delicious flavors, like strawberry, mango, hibiscus, and more.

For the margaritas enjoyers out there, Yelp found the tastiest margaritas in every state. According to the website, Colorado's best margaritas are served at Xicamiti La Taquería Bistro!

Located in Golden, reviewers were buzzing about the refreshing taste of this restaurant's margaritas, which are served in cute clay pots. There are five flavors with unique names, including the Frida Kahlo and Blue Demon.

Julie N. wrote, "Their Blue Dragon cocktail isn't sweet and comes in a super cool clay pot, margaritas come lined with Chile lime salt (even better than regular salt), and they have good Mexican craft beer. This place is authentic and legit."