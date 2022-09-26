This Is The Best Dive Bar In Colorado

By Zuri Anderson

September 26, 2022

two men clinking glasses of whiskey drink alcohol beverage together at counter in the pub
Photo: Getty Images

Dive bars used to known as "disreputable place(s) of resort," according to the Oxford Dictionary. Restaurants would tuck away these no-frills nooks in cellars or basements, serving all kinds of patrons. Now they've become cultural hubs for different people to gather and have a drink.

Live music, authentic cuisine, and zany decor are just the tip of the iceberg at these lively watering holes. Some of them have even been around for decades!

For those curious barhoppers, TripSavvy found the best dive bar in every state. According to the website, the top pick for Colorado is The Wheel Bar! This joint offers all kinds of games and even a digital jukebox if you feel like breaking a move.

Writers explain why they chose this charming place:

"Estes Park in northern Colorado is the gateway to Rocky Mountain National Park and home to The Stanley Hotel, the historic location where Stephen King was inspired to write 'The Shining.' The Wheel Bar, located right in the downtown district, was originally opened by the Nagl family in 1945. Still owned and operated by the Nagl family, this is a local treat that is worth experiencing."

You can find Wheel Bar at 132 E Elkhorn Ave. in Estes Park.

