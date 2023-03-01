2 Cincinnati Museums Among The Best In The U.S.

Two museums around Cincinnati received national praise in an annual competition, including one that was named the best history museum in the country.

Both the Cincinnati History Museum and the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center were chosen among the best history museums in the USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice 2023, coming in at No. 5 and No. 1, respectively. Readers voted on a group of nominees submitted by a panel of experts to decide on the top museums that focus on the unique history of the country.

This is the third year in a row that the Freedom Center, which opened its doors in 2004, ranked in the top 3, per FOX 19. President and COO Woodrow Keown Jr. said the honor brings recognition to both the Center and its mission as well as highlighting how Cincinnati is "dedicated to the inclusive freedom our mission embodies."

"Being named the best history museum in the country is a testament to the enduring power and relevance of the stories we tell and the passion with which our team tells them," said Keown. "This is an honor we share with our entire community who has supported us. To everyone who voted, everyone who has visited, everyone who has supported us in so many ways, you have our continued gratitude."

The Cincinnati History Museum allows visitors a chance to learn more about the history of the city, from historic markets to city traditions. President and CEO Elizabeth Piece said it was an honor to be recognized as one of the best museums in the country.

"The excellence of our individual museums really drives home the value and impact of our unique multi-museum complex," said Piece. "We're taking this moment to celebrate the impact of our staff and volunteers who have developed and delivered those experiences and we invited everyone to come make their own memories here."

Here's what 10Best had to say:

No. 1: National Underground Railroad Freedom Center

"Located on the banks of the Ohio River near downtown Cincinnati, the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center reveals the moving stories of the Underground Railroad, Martin Luther King's march from Selma, and the millions of people still enslaved in the world today."

No. 5: Cincinnati History Museum

"From early settlers to present day, explore the story of Cincinnati at the Cincinnati History Museum. Visitors can step back in time to the 1850s with a recreation of a riverside street and market, as well as learn about traditions found only in Cincinnati, such as Cincinnati chili."

Learn more about the winners of the 10Best Readers Choice best history museums by checking out the full report.