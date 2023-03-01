Coldplay Unveil New Way For Fans To Experience 'Music Of The Spheres' Tour

Coldplay are gearing up to head back on the road for their Music of the Spheres world tour this month, but first they've unveiled a surprise to fans who weren't able to secure tickets (or those who did but want to see the show again!). The band's Music of the Spheres: Live at River Plate film will be showing in Cinemas next month. The footage was filmed during Coldplay's ten night run at Buenos Aires’ River Plate stadium at the end of last year.

Music of the Spheres: Live at River Plate first aired as a livestream; however, the cinematic production will feature a behind the scenes look at the experience and interview with the band that wasn't included in the live broadcast. The live film hits theaters on April 19 and 23, and tickets go on sale March 8. Get more info on the film's official website.

Coldplay will be taking their tour back to North America in September. Check out their Music of the Spheres: Live at River Plate announcement and list of North American tour dates below.