Coldplay Add More Dates To North American Tour

Coldplay recently unveiled a list of West Coast tour dates as part of their 2023 Music of the Spheres world tour, and demand in a few cities was so high that the band decided to add extra shows.

They shared the news on social media over the weekend, writing: "UPDATE: Due to incredible demand, second shows have been added for Vancouver (Sept 23), San Diego (Sept 28) and Los Angeles (Oct 1). Tickets for the extra dates on sale Monday, Jan 30 at 10am PT. Thank you everyone"

This will surely be good news to any fans who weren't able to get tickets to the original dates!

Though the North American dates are slated for September, tour begins in March with makeup dates in Brazil after being forced to cancel due to Chris Martin suffering from a severe lung infection.

Coldplay may currently be on a break from touring, but they've kept themselves plenty busy the past few months. At the beginning of December, Martin confirmed they were in the studio, and the following week Nile Rodgers revealed he had been working on new music with the band. "Yesterday, I worked with Coldplay for the first day," Rodgers said at the time. "We had a blast. What was great working with Coldplay is that we’re all in the room together and it’s sort of like a spiritual thing. Let's go."

See the tour update and a full list of North American dates below.