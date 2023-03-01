Derek Carr Meets With 3 NFL Teams During Combine: Report
By Jason Hall
March 1, 2023
Free agent quarterback Derek Carr will reportedly conclude his third meeting with an NFL team during the ongoing NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Wednesday (March 1), NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.
Carr will meet with with the New York Jets once again on Wednesday (March 1). having previously met with the New Orleans Saints -- after previously meeting with representatives at the team facility -- and the Carolina Panthers for the first time on Tuesday (February 28), according to Rapoport.
Rapoport also specified that Panthers owner Dave Tepper and Jets owner Woody Johnson were present for meetings with Carr at the Combine.
"Rarely do we get owners sitting in on prospects or free agent visits here in Indianapolis, usually the only reason would be quarterbacks," Rapoport said. "Owner Dave Tepper from the Carolina Panthers is here, was in the meeting. Woody Johnson, the owner of the New York Jets, also is here in Indy, expected to meet with Derek Carr today and [Saints] owner Gayle Benson met with him in New Orleans when he visited the facility."
From NFL Now: Derek Carr finishes his visits today in Indy, after meeting with the #Panthers, #Jets, and #Saints — and their owners. pic.twitter.com/B3IXaKKwaN— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 1, 2023
Last month, ESPN's Dianna Russini reported that the Jets told Carr that he can be a first ballot Hall of Famer" if he signs with the team and wins in New York during their initial meeting.
"[The Jets] made it super personal too, they said 'We believe if you come to New York and win, you could be a first ballot Hall of Famer,'" Russini said, noting that the weekend visit with the team "went really well for both sides."
Carr visited with the Jets on February 19 and the team reportedly believes he is "the type of quarterback that can win them a championship," according to ESPN's Jeff Darlington, who added that the Jets are also still "fascinated" by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers should he become available.
Derek Carr's visit with the Jets on Monday went 'really well' 👀🗽— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 21, 2023
On February 20, Carr's older brother, former NFL quarterback and current NFL Network analyst David Carr, said his free agency decision would "be a long process."
"He wants to do his due diligence and see as many places as he can to get a feel for what the best place for him will be," David Carr said during an NFL Total Access segment on Monday (February 20).
The elder Carr also revealed that the Las Vegas Raiders excluded his brother from trade conversations before the quarterback refused to waive his no trade clause, which eventually led to his release.
“He was never asked to be in those conversations,” David Carr added. “So I think that was the hardest part for him, is he wanted to make it work, but then in the end it didn’t and they released him, so now both parties will go their separate ways.”
Carr was released on February 14, just prior to of a deadline in which $40.4 million in his contract would have been guaranteed. On February 12, Rapoport reported that Carr had informed the Saints that he wouldn't approve a trade to the franchise or any other NFL team, leading to his eventual release.
The first big QB domino of the offseason. Derek Carr wanted to speak with teams and now he will. Las Vegas moves on and is free from his contract. https://t.co/rOdBsTThG9— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 12, 2023
"The first big QB domino of the offseason. Derek Carr wanted to speak with teams and now he will. Las Vegas moves on and is free from his contract," Rapoport tweeted.
The Saints were reported to be among teams interest in Carr, but the $40.4 million he was guaranteed as part of his recent extension was reported to be an issue, despite the team having the framework of a deal in place, according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.
The #Saints and #Raiders had the framework of a trade in place for Derek Carr, but his contract — which would fully guarantee him $40.4 million as of 4 p.m. ET Tuesday — was an issue. Carr’s no-trade clause gave him power to veto any deal and effectively force his release.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 12, 2023
Carr was benched by the Raiders with just two games remaining in the 2022 regular season, citing the end of his nine-year tenure with the franchise. The former Fresno state standout selected by the Raiders at No. 36 overall in the second-round of the 2014 NFL Draft and holds franchise records in passing yards (35,222), passing touchdowns (217) and completions (3,201), while ranking second behind Pro Football Hall of Famer Ken Stabler (69-26-1) in QB wins with a 63-79-0 overall record.
Carr signed a three-year, $121.5 million contract extension, which included a $32.9 million salary for 2023 and $7.5 million for 2024, both fully guaranteed pending an injury, last offseason.