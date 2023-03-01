Derek Carr Meets With 3 NFL Teams During Combine: Report

Free agent quarterback Derek Carr will reportedly conclude his third meeting with an NFL team during the ongoing NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Wednesday (March 1), NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

Carr will meet with with the New York Jets once again on Wednesday (March 1). having previously met with the New Orleans Saints -- after previously meeting with representatives at the team facility -- and the Carolina Panthers for the first time on Tuesday (February 28), according to Rapoport.

Rapoport also specified that Panthers owner Dave Tepper and Jets owner Woody Johnson were present for meetings with Carr at the Combine.

"Rarely do we get owners sitting in on prospects or free agent visits here in Indianapolis, usually the only reason would be quarterbacks," Rapoport said. "Owner Dave Tepper from the Carolina Panthers is here, was in the meeting. Woody Johnson, the owner of the New York Jets, also is here in Indy, expected to meet with Derek Carr today and [Saints] owner Gayle Benson met with him in New Orleans when he visited the facility."