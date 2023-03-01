Elderly Woman Dies As Porch Collapses Under Heavy Snow

An 80-year-old woman from California was killed when her porch caved in during a heavy snowstorm on Tuesday (February 28). As storms dumped three feet of snow on Foresthill over 24 hours, the woman's roof collapsed, trapping her underneath the rubble.

Her neighbors rushed to help and managed to dig her out, but she had suffered a heart attack. She was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

One of her neighbors knew something was wrong when he saw a line of emergency vehicles rushing down the road.

"We just saw the activity and knew it wasn't good," Allan Carlson told KVOR. "We were just watching all the snow come down, and it was just nonstop. And then the paramedics came in, and then a captain right after that."

The Placer County Coroner will release the woman's name after her next of kin has been notified.

The record-breaking snowstorm has knocked out power for thousands of people in Northern California and forced officials to close numerous roads across the region, including all roads in and out of Lake Tahoe.