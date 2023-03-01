'Record-Breaking' California Blizzard Closes Every Road To Tahoe

Northern California was hit with a massive, "record-breaking" blizzard on Monday that caused all roads to and from Tahoe to close. According to SF Gate, many are still without power as warming centers are set up across impacted counties. Despite conditions being as dangerous as they were, some residents still attempted to drive during and after the storm. The Placer County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook to warn locals against traveling amid snowy conditions.

"It has come to our attention there has been an increasing number of drivers using GPS to find their way around the Interstate 80 closures. Folks, the closures are put in place for your safety — backroads are not any safer, as evidenced by the multiple spin outs and crashes that have already occurred today. Please heed official warnings for your safety and the safety of others — the snow is not going away any time soon."