Livvy Dunne Under Fire For Promoting AI That Writes Essays For Students

Louisiana State University gymnast and social media influencer Olivia 'Livvy' Dunne is under scrutiny after promoting an artificial intelligence essay generator on her TikTok account.

Dunne, who was 7.2 million followers on the app, shared a video of herself using Caktus' AI generator, which the company boasts as the first-ever educational AI tool. Several commenters questioned the promotion of the AI tool, including a TikTok user who questioned whether Dunne condoned "academic dishonesty."

LSU issued a statement in response to the video, which was obtained and shared by CBS 42 on Wednesday (March 1).

“Technology, including AI, can foster learning and creativity. At LSU, our professors and students are empowered to use technology for learning and pursuing the highest standards of academic integrity. However, using AI to produce work that a student then represents as one’s own could result in a charge of academic misconduct, as outlined in the Code of Student Conduct. More information for faculty can be found here on ‘What College Faculty Should Know about ChatGPT," the university said.