LSU Football Placed On Probation, Self-Imposes Fine

LSU football has been placed on probation and issued several self-imposed penalties in relation to recruiting violations committed by a former assistant coach, ESPN's Mark Schlabach reported on Thursday (September 22).

The Tigers were placed on a one-year probation by the NCAA and issued a three-year show cause against former offensive line coach James Cregg, who admitted to violating NCAA rules by meeting with a prospect and giving him team gear during a COVID-19 recruiting dead period prior to his termination in June 2021.

LSU had previously self-imposed a $5,000 fine, a one-week prohibition in recruiting communication and unofficial visits, and reduced official visits and evaluation days in relation to the past recruiting violation.

The penalties were announced after a Louisiana judge had previously rewarded Cregg with nearly $500,000, ruling that LSU had terminated him without cause.

The school had already publicly stated its intention to appear the judge's ruling prior to the NCAA's decision on Thursday.

"Today's decision of the NCAA's Committee on Infractions involving a former LSU assistant football coach concludes a 21-month cooperative process between the University and the NCAA," LSU said in a statement obtained by ESPN. "Throughout this process, the University has worked in concert with the enforcement staff to determine the truth and to self-impose sanctions. We are grateful to the Committee and the enforcement staff for their work and for accepting our self-imposed penalties, and we are pleased to be able to move forward as an institution and as a football program. LSU continues to work through the IARP process regarding other allegations of rule violations."

The NCAA said the violations weren't major, however, did create significant concern based on the time in which they took place as "the COVID-19 dead period was intended to protect the health and safety of prospects, student-athletes and institutional staff."

The NCAA infractions report released on Thursday stated that a prospect's mother arranged for 14 recruits to take an informal visit to LSU's campus in Baton Rouge in September 2020, which was prohibited by the NCAA at the time.

LSU officials had met with football coaches at the time, including Cregg, and reportedly emphasized "that staff could not have any in-person contact with recruits," according to the report.