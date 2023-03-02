Charlie Puth, Dan + Shay Post New Teaser To Ramp Up Excitement For Collab

By Kelly Fisher

March 2, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Charlie Puth and Dan + Shay stirred even more anticipation for an upcoming collaboration on Thursday (March 2). Puth shared a reel on Instagram (“that’s not how this works part 3”), showing the “Light Switch” artist making the decision to call someone as he worked on a song.

That’s when the clip cuts to Dan + Shay, as Dan Smyers appears to give duo partner Shay Mooney a haircut. Mooney agreed to sing the part, and Puth played a snippet of the unreleased anthem.

“Hi we should release this soon :),” Dan + Shay commented on the reel. Smyers added in a comment of his own, “Why…tell me why…haven’t we released this yet?” Smyers’ wife, Abby, wrote that it’s her “favorite song,” and Mooney’s wife, Hannah, wrote: “Can’t. Wait. For this to drop 🔥”

Puth previously confirmed that he was working on new music, and shared an update on TikTok in late January. At that time, TikTokers noticed that the recording appeared to feature someone else’s voice, and many dropped guesses in the comments that Dan + Shay teamed up with Puth on the highly-anticipated song. The artists didn’t announce, however, exactly when they’d release it. Watch the latest teaser here:

Charlie PuthDan + Shay
