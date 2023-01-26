Charlie Puth Sparks Dan + Shay Collab Rumors With New TikTok

Two weeks ago, Charlie Puth revealed that he was working on his first song of the new year. After getting through a bout of writer's block, Puth posted a TikTok which showed him working through the creative process over the course of three days. On Thursday, January 26th, Puth returned to TikTok to give an important update on the progress of the song. In the video, the hitmaker gets unexpected inspiration from his doorbell ringing and plays an updated version of the song.

However, this time around, fans noticed that the voice singing the main chorus doesn't sound like Charlie. "YOO, WHOS THE NEW SINGER???" one fan asked in the comments section to which Puth replied, "Singers x3."