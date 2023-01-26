Charlie Puth Sparks Dan + Shay Collab Rumors With New TikTok
By Rebekah Gonzalez
January 26, 2023
Two weeks ago, Charlie Puth revealed that he was working on his first song of the new year. After getting through a bout of writer's block, Puth posted a TikTok which showed him working through the creative process over the course of three days. On Thursday, January 26th, Puth returned to TikTok to give an important update on the progress of the song. In the video, the hitmaker gets unexpected inspiration from his doorbell ringing and plays an updated version of the song.
However, this time around, fans noticed that the voice singing the main chorus doesn't sound like Charlie. "YOO, WHOS THE NEW SINGER???" one fan asked in the comments section to which Puth replied, "Singers x3."
@charlieputh
Watch until the end…again.♬ original sound - Charlie Puth
After Puth confirmed that the song now has two extra voices in addition to his own, fans flooded the comments section saying the two new voices sound like country pop duo Dan + Shay. One fan even found an older video in which Puth seems to confirm the collaboration. Twitter user @myputhgospelm did some lip reading on a video of Puth talking that had audio over it which they claim he says: "'That's Now How This Works' is coming in January with Dan + Shay." While the evidence seems pretty solid, Puth has yet to officially announce the collaboration.
When the song is announced, it will be Puth's first official release of 2023 and his first new music since dropping his third studio album Charlie which arrived in October 2022.