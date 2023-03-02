Gabby Petito Lawsuit Claims Cop Knew Fiancé Was Mental, Emotional Threat

A new lawsuit filed by the family of Gabby Petito accuses a Utah officer of being aware that her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, was an "emotional and mental threat to" Petito prior to her death, FOX News reports.

Lawyers for Petito's parents, Nichole Schmidt and Joseph Petito, revealed transcripts of an interview between Moab Police Officer Eric Pratt, who spoke with the couple during an alleged domestic incident, and a Price police captain as part of an independent review of the incident.

"I took my 16 years of experience, and said I believed Gabby based on the totality of circumstances and based on what she appears physically capable of and based off what I saw him doing and acting the way he was acting, I don’t think she assaulted him," Pratt said, according to the lawsuit, via FOX News.

Witnesses told police that they saw Laundrie -- believed to have later strangled and bludgeoned Petito to death in the Bridger-Teton National Forest several weeks prior to his own death -- hitting the 22-year-old in public.

Officers made contact with the couple near Arches National Park, but no charges were filed, despite a Utah statute that requires police to make an arrest or issue a citation in relation to potential domestic incidents. The amended lawsuit accused Pratt of willful misconduct, as well as the Moab Police Department of failing to implement a "lethality assessment protocol" in adherence with the state statute.

Petito, who appeared to be visibly shaken while speaking to police, told officers that Laundrie had grabbed her face while gesturing toward her neck, but authorities deemed her to be the aggressor and didn't appear to view Laundrie as a potential suspect at the time, despite witnesses calling 911 alleging that he had hit her in public. Pratt's statement in the transcript appear to contradict the department's ruling on the situation at the time.

Pratt also reportedly described Laundrie as "a weird, not healthy dude, and that was clear," adding that he had "red flags" and "looked unsavory," according to the lawsuit.

"I thought he was an emotional threat to her," Pratt allegedly said via FOX News. "I thought he was a mental threat to her."

On September 30, 2021, police released bodycam footage which showing Petito telling an officer that an argument with Laundrie got physical on August 21, 2021.