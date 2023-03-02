This Is Tennessee's Best Italian Restaurant

Is there anything better than a plate of pasta that is so good it lights a fire in your soul? Just because Italy is halfway around the world doesn't mean you can't find deliciously authentic Italian cuisine right here in Tennessee. Whether you are looking for a fresh seafood linguini, a filling chicken parmesan or even a flavorful braised osso bucco, you're never too far from an incredible Italian restaurant waiting to welcome you in with open arms.

5 Reasons To Visit recently released its "Best List" of the top Italian restaurant in each state, from gourmet dishes whipped up in elegant hotels to restaurants serving up meals created by James Beard Award-nominated chefs.

So which Tennessee eatery is considered the best Italian restaurant in the state?

Tutti Da Gio

Located just outside of Nashville, Tutti Da Gio is a relative newcomer to the restaurant scene, but its quality menu proves why it is "a destination known for Italian food lovers," even being named the Best New Italian award in 2022 by the Nashville Scene.

Tutti Da Gio is located 5851 Old Hickory Boulevard in Hermitage.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Owner and Chef, Giovanna Orsino, brings her authentic Sicilian roots to the menu, offering dishes that transport diners straight to the streets of Milazzo. The cute and romantic outdoor patio provides a delightful atmosphere for al fresco dining, where guests can enjoy the warm weather and beautiful surroundings while savoring delicious Italian fare. The menu features a variety of classic Italian favorites, such as Pasta alla Norma and Lasagna, as well as unique Sicilian specialities like Eggplant Parmigiana and Pasta alle Vongole. The restaurant also boasts a warm and inviting atmosphere, complete with rustic decor and friendly staff."

Learn more about the best Italian restaurants in the country by checking out the full report at 5 Reasons To Visit.