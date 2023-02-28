Tennessee Attraction Among The 17 Top Amusement Parks In America

One amusement park in Tennessee was named among the best in the country. U.S. News & World Report compiled a list of the top 17 amusement parks in America, from Knott's Berry Farm in California to Disney World in Florida.

According to the report, Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, is one of the top amusement parks in the U.S. Nestled in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, the park offers thrills and fun for the whole family, whether you're looking for easy rides and lazy river to heart-pounding coasters that will take your breath away.

Here's what U.S. News & World Report had to say:

"Dollywood is home to 160-acres of theme park and water park fun with more than 50 world-class rides and a family-friendly atmosphere. Top attractions at the Dolly Parton brainchild include the Tennessee Tornado coaster, which takes you on a 128-foot drop through a mountain at speeds nearing 70 mph, as well as the Lightning Rod, a wood and steel hybrid coaster. Little kids will also stay happy and entertained at Dollywood thanks to small rides like Black Bear Trail and Busy Bees ride. The resort's water park features a lazy river and plenty of slides."

Check out U.S. News & World Report's full list to read up on the best amusement parks in the country.