Violinist Transforms Texas-Bound Flight Into Mid-Air Concert: WATCH

By Dani Medina

March 2, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Passengers on a flight from Las Vegas to Dallas were in for a treat.

A professional violinist serenaded passengers with a surprise mid-air performance at 30,000 feet, Southwest Airlines shared on social media Thursday (March 2). The video shows Brandon Elliot sitting at the front of the plane playing a beautiful song on his violin as passengers looked on and recorded videos. A flight attendant stood behind him with the speaker phone so the back of the plane could hear the stunning performance.

"Thanks for sharing your music and talents with us, Brandon," the airline wrote on Facebook.

Users in the comments were awestruck at the viral moment.

"Now THAT would flying enjoyable!" one user said.

"Looks like a very smooth ride," said another.

"its like a Titanic vibe," another joked.

Other viewers, however, weren't too much a fan of the impromptu live performance.

"I would need ear plugs. I like it quiet on the plane. I usually sleep," one user said.

"This is why I bring headphones," said another.

Watch the video for yourself below:

Violinist Plays at 30,000 ft on Southwest Flight

Brandon Elliott, a professional violinist, recently serenaded one of our flights from Las Vegas to Dallas! Thanks for sharing your music and talents with us, Brandon. 🎻

Posted by Southwest Airlines on Thursday, March 2, 2023
