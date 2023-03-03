Latest On Patrick Peterson's Future With Vikings
By Jason Hall
March 3, 2023
Newly hired Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores would reportedly prefer the team bring back veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson this offseason, KSTP anchor Darren Wolfson reported during an appearance on SKOR North's Mackey & Judd this week.
"I'm told he absolutely wants Patrick Peterson back," said Wolfson, though admitting that he wasn't sure if the Vikings had met with Peterson's agent yet. "I'm led to believe strongly that the Vikings definitely want Patrick Peterson back."
Peterson, 32, who initially signed a one-year deal with the Vikings during the 2021 offseason before returning in 2022, is set to become a free agent once the new league year begins later this month. The veteran cornerback was Minnesota's highest-rated player at his position last season and tied with Harrison Smith for a team-leading five interceptions.
The Vikings currently have three cornerbacks -- Cam Dantzler, Akayleb Evans and Andrew Booth Jr. -- signed from last year's team with Duke Shelley -- who saw an expanded role late in the 2022 season -- also set to become a free agent this offseason.
Peterson was one of the league's best cornerbacks during the prime of his soon-to-be 13-year NFL career, spending his first 10 seasons with the Arizona Cardinals after being selected No. 5 overall in the 2011 NFL Draft. The former LSU standout is a two-time first-team All-Pro (2013, 2015), an eight-time Pro Bowl selection (2011-18) and a member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.