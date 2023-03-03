Latest On Patrick Peterson's Future With Vikings

Newly hired Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores would reportedly prefer the team bring back veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson this offseason, KSTP anchor Darren Wolfson reported during an appearance on SKOR North's Mackey & Judd this week.

"I'm told he absolutely wants Patrick Peterson back," said Wolfson, though admitting that he wasn't sure if the Vikings had met with Peterson's agent yet. "I'm led to believe strongly that the Vikings definitely want Patrick Peterson back."

Peterson, 32, who initially signed a one-year deal with the Vikings during the 2021 offseason before returning in 2022, is set to become a free agent once the new league year begins later this month. The veteran cornerback was Minnesota's highest-rated player at his position last season and tied with Harrison Smith for a team-leading five interceptions.