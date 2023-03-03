Massive Alligator Takes Texas Driver By Surprise On Morning Commute

One driver on their way to work this week was in for a shock when they noticed a massive gator lurking nearby.

The alligator was spotted Thursday (March 2) morning on FM 140 just off US 281 in Atascosa County, Atascosa County Animal Control shared on Facebook. "This big fella decided to go on a long walk and then take a break on the roadway. It was quite a eye opener for motorist as they drove to work this morning," they wrote on social media.

Atascosa County Sheriff's Deputy J. Sanchez and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game warden Derik Iden were able to respond to the call of the gator and moved him off the road and into a pond nearby. A local ranch hand helped 'em out, too.

These big guys are common in the southern part of the county, but residents are urged not to approach if they come across one. "Your life or limbs are not worth the selfie," animal control wrote on Facebook.