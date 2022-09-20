Texas Man Finds 12-Foot Alligator Under His Truck On His Way To Work
By Dani Medina
September 20, 2022
An alligator on an early morning stroll in a Texas neighborhood was safely wrangled by police earlier this week.
Photos shared by Harris County Constable Precinct 4 show a 12-foot alligator nestled under a pick-up truck in the middle of the street in the 13800 block of North Lake Branch Lane in Atascocita. It all went down at around 6:30 a.m. Monday.
The truck owner captured it on video, and it's a must-watch!
"Good morning! So current situation: Getting ready to go to work and boom. Walk outside, and this is what I see, a massive f---ing alligator," Joey Coomer said as he pointed the camera toward the huge gator underneath his truck. "What in the f---! Talk about crazy. ... I ain't gon' f--- with him, I'm gonna let him be." Coomer shared a few more photos and videos to his Facebook account, documenting the "crazy" experience.
