Texas Man Finds 12-Foot Alligator Under His Truck On His Way To Work

An alligator on an early morning stroll in a Texas neighborhood was safely wrangled by police earlier this week.

Photos shared by Harris County Constable Precinct 4 show a 12-foot alligator nestled under a pick-up truck in the middle of the street in the 13800 block of North Lake Branch Lane in Atascocita. It all went down at around 6:30 a.m. Monday.

The truck owner captured it on video, and it's a must-watch!

"Good morning! So current situation: Getting ready to go to work and boom. Walk outside, and this is what I see, a massive f---ing alligator," Joey Coomer said as he pointed the camera toward the huge gator underneath his truck. "What in the f---! Talk about crazy. ... I ain't gon' f--- with him, I'm gonna let him be." Coomer shared a few more photos and videos to his Facebook account, documenting the "crazy" experience.