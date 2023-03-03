Top QB Draft Prospect Bryce Young Addresses Concerns Over Size

Former Alabama quarterback and top 2023 NFL Draft prospect Bryce Young addressed concerns over his size and potential durability during the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis Friday (March 3) morning.

"I've been this size, respectfully, my whole life," Young said via ESPN. "I know who I am, I know what I can do. For me, it's fair, everyone can speculate, ask me every question. I'm going to continue to control what I can control, continue to keep working my hardest. ... I'm confident in myself. I know what I can do."

Young is scheduled to be weighed and measured at the combine on Saturday (March 4), but is listed as 6'0", 194 lbs, according to the University of Alabama's official athletic website RollTide.com. The former Heisman Trophy winner and SEC Offensive Player of the Year currently ranks as the No 1 draft prospect by Scouts Inc., No. 3 player on NFL Network draft expert Daniel Jeremiah's prospect rankings and No. 4 prospect on ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr.'s latest Big Board.

"To be honest, I don't really know too much about what's said about me," Young said via ESPN. "I'm grateful for everyone's opinion ... I respect everyone's opinion, but I focus on what I can control. I take the advice and the direction of the people that I trust."