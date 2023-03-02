Update On Jalen Carter's Arrest, Status For NFL Combine

Carter was reported to be driving another vehicle at the time of the crash. Officials said he and LeCroy were both "operating their vehicles in a manner consistent with racing shortly after leaving the downtown Athens area," following an investigation.

The charges were filed shortly after the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Carter was present at the scene of the crash in January. Willock, 21, was reported to have been thrown from an SUV and pronounced dead at the scene, according to FOX 5 Atlanta.

LeCroy, 24, who was reported to be intoxicated and driving at 104 MPH, was trapped behind the steering wheel and rushed to a nearby pronounced, where she was pronounced dead. Georgia offensive lineman Warren McClendon and recruiting staffer Tory Bowles were also in the vehicle at the time of the crash and experienced injuries, according to FOX 5 Atlanta.

Carter issued a statement on his Twitter account in response to the charges Wednesday afternoon confirming that he would return to Athens and comply with local authorities.

"It is my intention to return to Athens to answer the misdemeanor charges against me and to make certain that the complete and accurate truth is presented," Carter said. "There is no question in my mind that when all of the facts are known that I will be fully exonerated of any criminal wrongdoing."