20 Cars Derailed In Latest Ohio Train Incident

By Jason Hall

March 5, 2023

Norfolk Southern Train And Tracks In Pennsylvania
Photo: Getty Images

Authorities said there's no indication of any risk to the public after the latest train derailment incident in Ohio over the weekend, the Associated Press reports.

About 20 of the 212 cars on a southbound Norfolk Southern cargo train, including four tankers, derailed at around 4:45 p.m. in Springfield Township on Saturday (March 4), Clark County officials announced. Residents living within 1,000 feet of the crash were advised to shelter in place as responding firefighters deployed the county hazmat team as a precaution, however, officials later confirmed that the train wasn't carrying hazardous materials and said there was “no indication of any injuries or risk to public health at this time" in an update early Sunday (March 5) morning, according to the AP.

A crew from Norfolk Southern, the hazmat team and the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency were all present at the scene Saturday and “each independently examined the crash site and verified there was no evidence of spillage at the site,” Clark County officials confirmed. Norfolk Southern had previously stated that no hazardous materials were involved during the crash prior to local officials' update.

The crash comes one month after a Norfolk Southern freight train derailed in East Palestine, which resulted in several cars burning from hazardous materials being carried. No injuries were reported, but nearby neighborhoods in northeast Ohio and bordering Pennsylvania were imperiled, with nearly 5,000 residents of East Palestine evacuating and local officials launching an emergency response, as well as speculation of potential long-term health impacts to those exposed.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.