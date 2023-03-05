Motörhead Reveal If They'll Ever Reunite After Lemmy Kilmister's Death

It's been more than seven years since Lemmy Kilmister passed away, and in a recent interview drummer Mikkey Dee revealed if Motörhead's surviving members would ever tour again without the late frontman.

“No,” he said bluntly when asked about a hypothetical reunion. “I really don’t think [the fans] want us to do that. That, to me, is stepping over the line. We will never, ever, ever tour with Motörhead as a name ever and bring someone else in [to play Lemmy’s parts]. That will never happen. But what we are doing is doing some shows here and there.”

However, Dee did go on to say that he’s recently performed Motörhead songs with other musicians and it was “great to play the old classics again.”

“But it has nothing to do with trying to be Motörhead,” he said. “And this is not advertised as Motörhead; it’s advertised [as] ‘Mikkey Dee With Friends,’ for instance. So there’s definitely a line there.”

As for other bands going on posthumous reunion tours, Dee doesn't see anything wrong with it, as long as it's done right. “I just don’t get it [as to why fans complain so much about that],” he confessed. “I just don’t get it. Because all [fans] have to do, if they have such a problem with it, just stop listening and stop following. But there are people out there that still wanna hear these songs. But with that said, it has to be done in a respectful and tasteful manner. And I won’t mention any bands or names here, but everyone does not do that, and they’re kind of overstepping, where it kind of becomes so obvious that there only is money that they’re out for.”