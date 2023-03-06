Colorado Woman Who Gave Birth To 13-Year-Old's Baby Won't Get Jail Time

The 31-year-old woman who admitted to having sex with a 13-year-old boy and giving birth to his child will not face jail time under a plea deal, according to KKTV.

Andrea Serrano of Fountain, Colorado was facing prison time for felony sexual assault charges. She accepted a plea deal last week where her charges were dropped to a lesser charge that doesn't carry mandatory jail time, reporters learned. Instead, she'll have to register as a sex offender.

The Fountain Police Department arrested Serrano on July 2, 2022, after investigators were alerted about Serrano's inappropriate relationship with the boy. She reportedly told authorities the victim was living with her and that she was pregnant with his child. An arrest affidavit said the boy viewed Serrano as a mother figure.

After she confessed to the crime, the 31-year-old was booked into the El Paso Criminal Justice Center for sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, and sexual assault on a child. Between then and now, Serrano gave birth to the baby, according to reporters.

The mother of the victim was left baffled by the court's decision.

“I feel like my son is robbed of his childhood. Now he’s having to be a father," she told reporters. "I feel like if she was a man and he was a little girl, it would definitely be different. They would be seeking more. I feel like because he is not a woman, they are not. They are having compassion for her."

Serrano could be sentenced between 10 years to life on sex offender intensive supervised probation, according to the plea agreement viewed by KKTV. She'll receive her probation sentence in May.

The family of the victim is also seeking custody of the baby.