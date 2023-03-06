Decision Made On Calvin Ridley's NFL Reinstatement Status

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley has officially been reinstated by the National Football League following the recent completion of his yearlong suspension for violating the NFL's gambling policy.

"Calvin Ridley of the Jacksonville Jaguars has been fully reinstated, the NFL announced today," the league said in an official statement. "Ridley, who has been suspended indefinitely since March 2022 for violating the NFL's gambling policy, is eligible to participate in all team activities, effective immediately."

Ridley, who acquired by the Jaguars in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons during his suspension, was first eligible to "to petition for reinstatement" on Wednesday following the conclusion of the 2022 NFL postseason.