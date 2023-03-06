Decision Made On Calvin Ridley's NFL Reinstatement Status
By Jason Hall
March 6, 2023
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley has officially been reinstated by the National Football League following the recent completion of his yearlong suspension for violating the NFL's gambling policy.
"Calvin Ridley of the Jacksonville Jaguars has been fully reinstated, the NFL announced today," the league said in an official statement. "Ridley, who has been suspended indefinitely since March 2022 for violating the NFL's gambling policy, is eligible to participate in all team activities, effective immediately."
Ridley, who acquired by the Jaguars in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons during his suspension, was first eligible to "to petition for reinstatement" on Wednesday following the conclusion of the 2022 NFL postseason.
New from @nfl345 pic.twitter.com/HoA36VdNaE— Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) March 6, 2023
The Falcons received "complex draft compensation that can be worth at maximum a 2023 5th rounder and a 2024 2nd rounder" in exchange for Ridley," depending on if he's reinstated, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted when the trade took place in November.
"If he gets reinstated [by] a date, it’s worth a 2023 5th, otherwise it's for a 6th," Rapoport wrote. "If he makes the team in 2024, it’s at least a 4th. If he hits play-time milestone, it’s a 3rd. If Jax get a long-term done, it’s a 2."
There are conditions attached to this trade for Calvin Ridley. If he gets reinstated bye a date, it’s worth a 2023 5th, otherwise it's for a 6th. If he makes the team in 2024, it’s at least a 4th. If he hits play-time milestone, it’s a 3rd. If Jax get a long-term done, it’s a 2. https://t.co/RThnpL1ioO— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2022
Ridley was suspended indefinitely for the entire 2022 NFL season for betting on games last March. The league confirmed "the activity took place during a five-day period in late November 2021" in which Ridley was inactive and away from the Falcons while being listed on the non-football illness list in a news release shared by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero at the time.
The NFL is suspending #Falcons WR Calvin Ridley indefinitely for at least the 2022 season for gambling on NFL games after he left the team last season.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 7, 2022
The NFL said an investigation into the incident uncovered no evidence that Ridley used inside information or that any game was compromised due to his actions, nor that any coach, staff member, teammate or other players were aware of his betting activity at the time. The Falcons said they were made aware of the allegations and ensuing investigation into Ridley's alleged activity on February 9, telling Pelissero "we have cooperated with the investigation since receiving notice and support the league's findings and actions."
Ridley was set to be in the final deal of his rookie contract at the time of his suspension.