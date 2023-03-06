Derek Carr Makes Free Agency Decision: Report

Free agent quarterback Derek Carr is reportedly expected to sign with the New Orleans Saints, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport.

"After nine seasons with the #Raiders, the four-time Pro Bowl selection is headed to New Orleans. The first QB domino is about to fall and one NFC South team has its starter," Garafolo tweeted.

"The #Saints remained the favorite for Derek Carr the entire process. It wasn't a trade, instead it'll be a free agent signing. New Orleans will lock in their starter," Rapoport tweeted.

The Saints are reportedly giving Carr a four-year deal, "with a big QB number coming" that will "work with their cap situation," according to Rapoport.

Carr later acknowledged the deal by tweeting "Who Dat," along with a video of New Orleans native Tyrann Mathieu leading the chant during his first home game as a member of the team last season.