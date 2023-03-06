Hayden Panettiere paid tribute to her late brother as she appeared on Good Morning America on Monday (February 6). Panettiere, 33, spoke with GMA co-anchor Michael Strahan about her return to the big screen in Scream 6, reprising her role as Kirby Reed.

Strahan closed the interview by offering a sympathetic message to the actress and her family: “Before we go, we want to just tell you that we’re sorry to hear about the passing of your brother Jansen, and we send our love and condolences to you and your family.”

“Thank you,” Panettiere replied, putting a hand on her heart. “He’s right here with me.”

Jansen Panettiere, an actor and writer, died last month. He was 28. The Panettiere family — including Hayden’s parents, Lesley Vogel and Skip Panettiere — confirmed that the medical examiner reported Jansen’s cause of death “cardiomegaly (enlarged heart), coupled with aortic valve complications.” The Panettiere family previously said in a statement, in part: “Jansen’s heart could be seen in his eyes, and his charm in his brilliant, engaging smile; his soul in his masterful and revealing paintings, and the joy of life in his dry wit. …We love you so much Jansen and you will be in our hearts forever.”

Panettiere — also known for her roles in Heroes, Nashville, Scream 4 and other smash-hit movies and TV shows — told Strahan that she’d taken a break from acting for a few years as she figured out “what I wanted to do next,” and focused on her mental, physical and spiritual health.

“…when [Scream] popped up and came back around, I was like, 'I want to be a part of that again,’ because I hoped that Kirby was still alive. I willed her back into existence and I called them,” Panettiere said on Good Morning America. Some eagle-eyed fans might have caught a subtle clue about Panettiere’s return in last year’s Scream film, showing an apparent headline with Panettiere’s photo reading: “Interview with Woodsboro Survivor Kirby Reed.”

GMA viewers got to see a brief sneak preview of Panettiere’s role in the horror film, which is set to release on Friday (March 10). Watch Panettiere’s interview here: