Human Remains Tangled In Fishing Line Identified 44 Years After Discovery

Human remains discovered tangled in a fishing line decades ago in Washington state have been identified thanks to modern forensic technology, according to KCPQ. The skeletal remains have been identified as Gary Lee Haynie, a 29-year-old Everett man who went missing. Officials also provided a photo of Haynie when he was much younger.

In 1979, a duck hunter found skeletal remains on the tide flats of Spencer Island, which is south of Marysville, according to the Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office. Officials listed him as "John Doe" and couldn't determine his manner of death.

A forensic artist released a sketch of what Haynie looked like back in 2016, but beyond that, his disappearance and death remained a mystery for years.

Then came early 2021, when investigators decided to send a section of his femur bone to Othram Inc. for testing. Forensic professionals created a DNA profile and submitted it to a genealogy investigator in Snohomish County. Authorities use the data to link the victim back to potential family trees. This information led them to Haynie's half-sister, whose DNA testing confirmed it was him.