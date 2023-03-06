This Is Florida's Must-Visit Small Town

As the years go on, more and more travelers are falling in love with small towns. Harboring those unique vibes, road trip opportunities, and experiences you won't get anywhere else, they're becoming more popular tourist destinations.

Thankfully, Thrillist found every state's must-visit small town. Writers described the locations on this list as places "rich in comfort food and craft brews, music and artists, natural attractions and quirky roadside stops, and, best of all, free from big city distractions and crowds."

According to the website, Florida's hottest small town is Captiva Island! Home to over 170 people, plenty of captivating beaches and delightful restaurants are nestled here. Here's why it was chosen:

"The sister to larger Sanibel, Captiva is a wisp of an island 30 miles off the coast of Fort Myers that sports some of the best sand in the Sunshine State (there also aren’t any stop lights or buildings higher than the tallest palm tree, which adds to the beach town charm). Stretching just five miles long, Captiva’s 'downtown' is like a much, much more laid-back version of Key West (think seafood shacks and kitschy, colorful Christmas-themed restaurants). On the drive from Sanibel, collect seashells in the sand bar at Blind Pass Beach (where the two islands connect) and stay as the sun goes down—this is when the island’s magic comes to life in the form of 'the green flash,' a quick flash that appears for a nanosecond a sunset. If you want a spot even more secluded, boat over to the nearby Cayo Costa, where 'deserted' is the best description of the remote, unspoiled island (which doubles as a state park)."