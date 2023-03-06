Watch Smashing Pumpkins Join Forces With Peter Hook For Joy Division Cover

Over the weekend, Smashing Pumpkins hosted their inaugural The World Is A Vampire festival in Mexico City, and they had a surprise up their sleeves for fans. At the end of their headlining set, the band brought out Joy Division's Peter Hook to cover the band's 1978 track "No Love Lost." The Joy Division/New Order member was on the festival's lineup with his other band Peter Hook and the Light, but that's not his only connection to the Pumpkins — his son Jeff Bates is also the band's bassist.

Before launching into the cover, Hook took a moment to thank fellow father Billy Corgan for taking care of his son. “Can I just say one thing, as one father to another?" he said. "Thank you for looking after my son, Jeff. My beautiful son.”

In addition to the cover, Smashing Pumpkins also treated fans to the live debuts of a few tracks off their ambitious new project Atum: A Rock Opera in Three Acts — “Space Age,” “Moss,” and “The Good in Goodbye.” They recently released the second installment of the 33-track album and plan to share the third and final act on April 12.

Watch fan-shot footage of Smashing Pumpkins and Peter Hook performing "No Love Lost" below.